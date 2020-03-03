|
|
Lillian Washington Jenkins Charleston - Lillian Washington Jenkins, left this troubled world on Friday, February 28th, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Edwards Washington and Edith Johnson Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband John Jenkins and five sisters: Alma W. Duncan, Mildred W. Burke, Evelyn W. Walker, Gertrude, W. Christopher, and Irene W. Barrett. Lillian is survived by two sons: James A. Golson of New York, NY, Rudy B. Graham of Charleston, one grandson, Joshua B. Alafia, one great- grandson, Sankara, one brother, Herbert L. Washington (Earlene) of New York, NY; one sister, Bernice W. Green, of Teaneck, NJ and numerous members of the Washington, Bradford, Burke, Fields and Christopher families. Also, her best friend, Mrs Elizabeth King and other members of her Jehovah's witness family. Sister Jenkins always spoke her mind quite bluntly, but her heart was generous and kind. She had been a dedicated school teacher, and remained a faithful Jehovah's Witness until the end of her life. No sobbing, no ceremony, no flowers or public displays of grief. Loving thoughts and God speed to make that final journey brief. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020