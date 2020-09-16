Lillian Williams Gale Charleston - Lillian Williams Gale, of Charleston, South Carolina, died on September 13, 2020. Born at Needwood Plantation in Stateburg, SC, Lillian was the last surviving child of John Franklin Williams and Florence Hendricks Williams' ten children. She was also predeceased by her husband, Rutledge Lyles Osborne, Jr. of Orangeburg, SC, who passed away in 1957, and her husband of 49 years, Ashley Hardy Gale, Jr. of Charlotte, NC. She is survived by her three daughters, Anne Osborne Long (Leonard) of Kiawah Island, SC, Nancy Gaillard Osborne of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Ruth Gale Scott (Robert) of Charleston, SC; her grandchildren, Anne Mason Long, Rutledge Osborne Long, Philip Livingston Long, Elizabeth Palmer Long, Rutledge Kyle Cox, Jordan Neill Cox, Holland Osborne Cox, Lillian Scott Greene, and Robert Young Scott, Jr. and five great-granddaughters. Lillian attended Edmonds High School in Sumter, SC and the University of South Carolina, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. During her 52 years in Charlotte, she was a devoted member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church and later, St John's Episcopal Church. A long-standing member of the Cranford Book Club, she cherished her years with those remarkable ladies. Never one for idle time, Lillian was an avid bridge player and enjoyed golfing, but her passion was gardening, which she shared with her mother and sisters, each of whom had beautiful gardens of their own. Always proud of her home state of South Carolina, she took such pleasure in sharing the history and lore of her beloved Stateburg with her children and grandchildren. Lillian will be greatly missed for her delightful sense of humor, but mostly for the warmth and joy she showed so many. There is no doubt that time spent with her was a blessing to her family and friends. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers in Arcadia Close at Bishop Gadsden for the loving care they provided Lillian. It meant a lot to us, especially during the 6 month closing due to the COVID pandemic, and we will always be appreciative. A family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty Street, #790, Charleston, SC 29403 or the Alzheimer's Association
