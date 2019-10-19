Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Lillian Winningham Irwin


1925 - 2019
Lillian Winningham Irwin Obituary
Lillian Winningham Irwin Summerville - Lillian Winningham Irwin, 93, of Summerville, wife of the late Robert Irwin, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Summerville Community Hospice. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 3 o'clock at Groomsville Baptist Church Cemetery in Moncks Corner, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Lillian was born on December 18, 1925 in Summerville, SC, daughter of the late Reuben and Alice Winningham. She loved to read. She was always a businesswoman in retail sales and was the owner of Irwin's Tax Service. Survivors include: three children: Roberta Zan Irwin of Summerville, Rebecca Ann Granger (Hank) of Fort Worth, TX, and James Dennis Irwin of Summerville; granddaughter, Deborah Kareen Stegal (Jimmy) of Missouri; great-grandson, David Reeves (Sophia) of Missouri; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by one brother, Reuben Dana Winningham. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019
