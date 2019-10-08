|
|
Lillie Bunch Cantley Harleyville - Lillie Bunch Cantley, 92, of Harleyville, wife of the late Robert Lee Cantley, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1163 Beidler Forest Rd., Dorchester, SC 29437. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 1163 Beidler Forest Rd., Dorchester, SC 29437. Lillie was born on December 16, 1926, daughter of the late Charlie and Lovie Bunch. She enjoyed growing her vegetables and gardening. Survivors include: three children: Frank Cantley (Donna) of Harleyville, Crystal Rozier (Harry) of James Island and Bruce Cantley (Jean) of Summerville; five grandchildren: Jason Cantley of Harleyville, Jessica Carn (Jamie) of St. George, Kristie Byrd (Jeremy) of St. George, Philip Cantley, USAF (Lucy) of Las Vegas, and Harold Cantley of N. Charleston; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by one son: Robert Cantley, Jr.; seven siblings: Helen Davis, Rufus Bunch, Kathryn Stack, Charlie Bunch, Fletcher C. Bunch, Bill Bunch and Melvin Bunch. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019