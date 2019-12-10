Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
1129 Pat Booker Road
Universal City, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Hametner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Evans "Lou" Hametner


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Evans "Lou" Hametner Obituary
Lillie "Lou" Evans Hametner SCHERTZ, TX - Lou Evans Hametner, went home to be with the Lord in Schertz, TX surrounded by her family at the age of 83. Lou was born to Grady and Fay Evans on September 29, 1936 in Sullivan's Island, SC. She retired after 26 years as a Registered Nurse, BSN where she gave her dedication and compassion to her many patients. Nursing was her passion. After retiring, she spent many years volunteering at the Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program (RACAP) at Randolph Air Force Base. Her hobbies included gardening, photography, quilting and water color painting. She was preceded in death by her husband, MSGT Eugene Anthony Hametner (USAF RET) and her grandson, Roman Ramiro Paredez II. Lou is survived by her children, Debi Stephenson (Jeff Schmidt) of Adkins, TX., Alice Fay Gibson of Fairbanks, AK, Kathleen Gibson (Larry Ogle) of Leander, TX., and Bob Gibson of Selma, TX.; grandchildren, Lara Neitsch (Brian), Luke Stephenson (Dawn), Ben Stephenson (Amber), Aaron Gibson (Erin), Sara Stephenson and Ryan Gibson (Sarabeth);14 great-grandchildren and her sister, Patti Royall (Robbie). Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3PM at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 1129 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, TX. Interment to occur at a later date where she will join her husband. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -