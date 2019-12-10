|
|
Lillie "Lou" Evans Hametner SCHERTZ, TX - Lou Evans Hametner, went home to be with the Lord in Schertz, TX surrounded by her family at the age of 83. Lou was born to Grady and Fay Evans on September 29, 1936 in Sullivan's Island, SC. She retired after 26 years as a Registered Nurse, BSN where she gave her dedication and compassion to her many patients. Nursing was her passion. After retiring, she spent many years volunteering at the Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program (RACAP) at Randolph Air Force Base. Her hobbies included gardening, photography, quilting and water color painting. She was preceded in death by her husband, MSGT Eugene Anthony Hametner (USAF RET) and her grandson, Roman Ramiro Paredez II. Lou is survived by her children, Debi Stephenson (Jeff Schmidt) of Adkins, TX., Alice Fay Gibson of Fairbanks, AK, Kathleen Gibson (Larry Ogle) of Leander, TX., and Bob Gibson of Selma, TX.; grandchildren, Lara Neitsch (Brian), Luke Stephenson (Dawn), Ben Stephenson (Amber), Aaron Gibson (Erin), Sara Stephenson and Ryan Gibson (Sarabeth);14 great-grandchildren and her sister, Patti Royall (Robbie). Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 3PM at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 1129 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, TX. Interment to occur at a later date where she will join her husband. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019