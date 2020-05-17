Lillie G Hill PA - Lillie G. Hill, age: 97, died: May 15, 2020. She was the widow of: Reynard P. Hill and the mother of Olivia Cunningham of Philadelphia, PA Rosalyn Stanley of Villanova, PA.Profession: Retired Charleston County School District Teacher.Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.