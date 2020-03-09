|
Lillie M. McKendrick Summerville - Lillie M. McKendrick, 88, of Summerville, wife of the late Harry McKendrick, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice House. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC, 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 111 Waring St., Summerville, SC 29483. Lillie was born on October 3, 1931 in LeJunior, KY, daughter of the late Ewing and Susie King. Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Jones of Summerville; grandson, Jared M. Shapiro (Demi) of Summerville; sister, Thelma Moore of Summerville; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by six brothers and two sisters. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020