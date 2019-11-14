Lillie Mae Bailey N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lillie Mae Bailey and those of her daughter, Margaret Void Bell; those of her sister, Mary Lee Clement; and those of her brother, Johnnie Void are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Peter's AME Church, 4650 Sanders Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mrs. Bailey will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at Greater Joiner Temple, 23 Sycamore Ave., Charleston, SC. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019