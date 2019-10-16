Lillie Mae Blakley St. George, SC - Lillie Mae Maxwell Blakley, 88 of St. George, widow of Herbert H. Blakley, entered eternal rest on October 15, 2019 at the Agape Hospice House in Summerville. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Harleyville with the Reverend Jakie Walters officiating. Burial will follow in the Harleyville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Blakley, Wesley Mizell, Kyle Childers, Nick Maxwell, Jeff Maxwell and Marty Troutman. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Lillie Mae was born on June 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Clifton Jefferson and Laura Marchant Maxwell. She was a graduate of Harleyville High School and a cashier for 47 years at the Piggly Wiggly. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Harleyville where she was a Sunday School and Mission Friends teacher. She was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Varner, and siblings, Charles Maxwell, Benny Maxwell and Jack Maxwell. Surviving are her son, George Michael (Laureen) Blakley, North Augusta; a daughter, Debra J. (Bill) Williams, St. George; a sister, Christine M. Singletary, Younges Island; grandchildren, Laura (Marty) Troutman, Amanda (Thomas) Childers, Wesley (Misty) Mizell, Grant (Shane) Williams, Michael James Blakley, Matthew Jordan (Alyson) Blakley; 15 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Harleyville, P.O. Box 297, Harleyville, SC 29448. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 17, 2019