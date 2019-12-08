|
Lillie Mae Bucholtz MONCKS CORNER - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lillie Mae Bucholtz, 89, of Moncks Corner, SC (Strawberry Section), are invited to attend her Home Going Celebration on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00AM at Berkeley Church of Christ, 1483 Hwy 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Interment in church cemetery, Mitten Lane directed by the THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. There will be a walk through on this Monday evening, December 9, 2019 from 6-8 at the funeral home. Those left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted husband, Joseph "Eddie" Bucholtz, her children, Samuel (Myra) Davis, Sr., Jerome (Carol) Davis, Kevin Bucholtz , Cherie Rivers, Raymond (Carolyn) Bucholtz, Joseph (Paula) Bucholtz, Jr., Jerrell (Ada) Bucholtz; sisters, Jestine June, Vernette Brooks, Mildred Davis, Richardean Sass and Ardell Guthrie; a host of grands, great-grands, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 9, 2019