Lillie Taylor N. Charleston - The family of Ms. Lillie Mae Taylor announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 5:00PM-6:30PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Ms. Taylor is survived by her children, Mr. Vincent Jerome Taylor (Shariff Allahudin) and Mr. Julius Anton McKelvey; her sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Taylor will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Lillie is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019