Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Resources
More Obituaries for LILY Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bro. LILY WORK LODGE #10 F.&A.M. P.H.A.: THE OFFICERS AND ME Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bro. LILY WORK LODGE #10 F.&A.M. P.H.A.: THE OFFICERS AND ME Jones Obituary
Harvey Jones LILY WORK LODGE #10 F.&A.M., P.H.A.: THE OFFICERS AND MEMBERS: are requested to assemble at 6pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Palmetto Mortuary, 1122 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403, to attend the wake service of our deceased brother Harvey Jones. You are also summoned to attend the funeral service at Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2pm to pay your last tribute to our deceased brother. Craft fraternally invited. By Order Of: Bro. Macio Jacobs, W.M. Bro. Theodore Nelson, PM, Secty
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -