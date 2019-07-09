Lin Fix SUMMERVILLE - Lin Fix, 70, of Summerville, SC passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born April 2, 1949 in Scranton, PA, Lin enjoyed motorcycle riding, quilting, drawing, making jewelry and Christmas ornaments. Lin is survived by her two sons - Eddie and his wife Carla of Hanahan, SC; Kenny and his wife Christi of Summerville, SC. Five grandchildren - Jason Ricker and his wife Cortney, Levi Fix, Lauren 'Renie' Fix, Reagan 'Izzy' Fix, and Alex Fix. Two great-grandchildren - Andrew Ricker and Aubree Ricker. The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 10, 2019