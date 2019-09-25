Lina Marie Costanzo CHARLESTON - Lina Costanzo, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on September 20th. An enthusiastic Charlestonian for more than 20 years, Lina is remembered for her servant's heart, generosity and hospitality, having helped thousands of people find new homes through her real estate business. Lina was consistently a top agent at Carolina One Real Estate and routinely went above and beyond expectations by becoming a friend as well as a trusted advisor. Lina was best known for hosting and housing new friends and old in her home, and for her cooking, gardening and decorating. She was preceded in death by her son Matthew in 2003 and is survived by her husband Vince, daughter Michele, sons VJ and Michael, and five grandchildren. On Saturday, September 28th, a receiving of friends begins at 12:30 followed by a celebration service at 1:30, Old Fort Baptist Church in Summerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lina's favorite charities, the Charleston Basket Brigade and . Lina's story can be found at caringbridge.org/visit/linacostanzo. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019