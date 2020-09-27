Linda Ann Johnson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Linda Ann Johnson will celebrate her life in a private Graveside Service on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A public viewing will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Kiara Johnson; grandson, Tye Smalls-Johnson; siblings, Sandra Gairy, Cynthia Johnson-Bernard (Raymond), and Terri Johnson; two nephews, Terrance Gairy, Terrell Gairy; niece, Sharmell Bernard; a special friend, Ralph Freeman; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Linda to the National Kidney Foundation
of South Carolina, 508 Hampton Street, Ste. 200, Columbia, SC 29201. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
