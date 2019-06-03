|
Linda Bryant Awendaw- Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019 Ms. Linda Bryant Residence: 4738 Causey Pond Rd., Awendaw, SC 29429. Ms. Bryant is the daughter of Mr. Thomas Bryant, Sr. and the late Mrs. Herlene Bryant; sister of Mr. Maurice Bryant (Yvette), Mr. Johntay Beauty, and the late Mr. Thomas Bryant, Jr.(Ernestine) and Mrs. Deborah Graham (Wil); and the niece of Mrs. Lillian Porcher, Mrs. Jessie Bell Smith, Mr. Robert White (Nancy), Mr. Thomas Green, Jr., and Mr. William Hutchinson (Rose). Ms. Bryant was 68 years old and a Server. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019