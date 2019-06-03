Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Bryant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Bryant Obituary
Linda Bryant Awendaw- Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019 Ms. Linda Bryant Residence: 4738 Causey Pond Rd., Awendaw, SC 29429. Ms. Bryant is the daughter of Mr. Thomas Bryant, Sr. and the late Mrs. Herlene Bryant; sister of Mr. Maurice Bryant (Yvette), Mr. Johntay Beauty, and the late Mr. Thomas Bryant, Jr.(Ernestine) and Mrs. Deborah Graham (Wil); and the niece of Mrs. Lillian Porcher, Mrs. Jessie Bell Smith, Mr. Robert White (Nancy), Mr. Thomas Green, Jr., and Mr. William Hutchinson (Rose). Ms. Bryant was 68 years old and a Server. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now