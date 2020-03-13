|
Linda Dianne Aytes Johns Island - Linda Dianne Aytes, 71, of Johns Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest peacefully, with her loved ones by her side, Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Medical University. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrsion Parkway at 11:00 a.m. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Linda was born January 20, 1949, on Elizabeth Street in Charleston, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael L. Aytes, Sr. and Blanche Cumbee Aytes, by her brothers, Michael L. Aytes, Jr. and Randy R. Aytes and by her great-nephew Elliot Willis. Linda was a graduate of Rivers High School and Baptist College, School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse for 16 years at St. Francis Xavier Hospital, Charleston and for 24 years at MUSC Hospital. Linda was proud of having worked in both institutions. During those 40 years as a nurse, Linda provided exceptional care for patients, for the staff working with her and for physicians. Throughout her life she continued friendships with many individuals with whom she worked. Linda's faith was a deep source of strength for her. She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She loved life, her family and friends. Linda enjoyed sports, especially skiing, softball and golf. Linda is survived by her friend, Peggy Anne Simmons, her godmother, Margaret M. Ferri, her nieces and nephews, Michael L. Aytes, III and Melody, Ashley Aytes, April Aytes, Tara Pepper, Shannon and Ronald Klein, Jason and Abby Simmons, Lauren Jones-Hagen, Carissa Martin, Tiffany and David Simmons. She is also survived by her great-nieces and nephews, who were a major part of her life, Alexis, Austin, Chase, Tyler, Chandler Aytes, Caroline Seyle, River Willis, Noah, Cade, Bridge Pepper, Nora, Cavan, Lila Klein, Hannah, William, Tucker, Caroline Simmons, Veda Jones, Bear and Zev Hagen, Tristan, Peyton Raighan, Liam Martin and Ava Al-Shahry. Linda is also survived by her godchildren, Emmy Bunch and Jonathan L. Smith and extended family in Tennessee. Flowers will be appreciated. Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund, 3871 Betsy Kerrsion Parkway, Johns Island, SC 29455 or a .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2020