Linda Dianne Aytes Johns Island - The Mass of Christian Burial for Linda Dianne Aytes will be held in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. Flowers will be appreciated. Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, SC 29455 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020