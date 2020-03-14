Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Linda Dianne Aytes Obituary
Linda Dianne Aytes Johns Island - The Mass of Christian Burial for Linda Dianne Aytes will be held in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will be held in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. Flowers will be appreciated. Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, SC 29455 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020
