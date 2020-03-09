|
|
Linda Droze Moncks Corner - Linda "Lulu" Jordan Droze, 72, of Moncks Corner, SC, a former legal secretary for Dennis & Dennis Attorneys at Law and retired Administrative Assistant to The Honorable R. Markley Dennis, Jr., died Friday morning at her residence.Her memorial service will be 6:00 PM Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:30 PM until the hour of service on Thursday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mepkin Abbey, 1040 Mepkin Abbey Rd., Moncks Corner, SC 29461.Mrs. Droze was born October 21, 1947, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of Edward H. Jordan, Sr., and Helen Matson Jordan. She was a "people" person and enjoyed socializing and spending time with her friends and family. Mrs. Droze loved the beach, especially Folly Beach, and shagging with her husband. She also enjoyed cross stitching, boating, shrimping, and afternoon rides to Mepkin Abbey. Mrs. Droze is the widow of Cleatwood E. Droze. Surviving are a daughter, Traci H. Floyd and her husband, Rowdy, of Johns Island; a son, Cleatwood Todd Droze and his wife, Bonnie, of Locust, NC; a brother, Edward H. "Lucky" Jordan, Jr., of James Island; two sisters-in-law, Faye Anne Droze and Patsy Yarborough both of Moncks Corner; a brother-in-law, Royce Droze and his wife, Delores, of Moncks Corner; five grandchildren, Thomas Heath (Shelby) Droze, Anna Wrenn Droze, Christina Matson Floyd, Carmen Elaine Floyd, and Cody Gardner; a great-grandchild, Jameson Elias Droze; and her fur buddy, "Miss Lily". Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020