Linda DuRoss Becher CHARLESTON - Linda DuRoss Becher, 63, of Charleston, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was generous, vivacious, and brave. Linda was born on May 30, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Lawrence R. DuRoss and Helen Karman DuRoss. She received a BA in economics and marketing from the University of Michigan, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. After a long career in advertising, she earned a MA in Interior Design from the Corcoran College of Art + Design in Washington, DC. She shared her passion with many clients across the country, collaborating on creative design solutions. In 2015, she moved to Charleston after living in Washington, DC and the Detroit area. Linda had many diverse and steadfast friends everywhere she went. She was quick witted, with a wry sense of humor. Linda was active in her churches, including Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, DC and the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Charleston. She was a member of the Junior Leagues of Detroit, Washington and Charleston, and the American Society of Interior Designers. She enjoyed her garden and shared that with her fellow members of the Perennial Garden Club of Washington, DC. Linda loved to exercise, especially barre. She enjoyed all types of music and was an accomplished pianist. Linda was determined, tenacious and fearless; qualities that served her well, especially toward the end of her life. One of her favorite quotes recently was "God gives us only what we can handle. Apparently, God thinks I'm a bad-a$$." Her survivors include her husband of 37 years, Charles D. Becher of Charleston, and her sister, Lisa DuRoss of Waterford, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University or the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Charleston. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, a Celebration of Life will be planned for later in the year. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020