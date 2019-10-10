Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1941 - 2019
Linda Eldridge Obituary
Linda Eldridge Goose Creek - Linda Eldridge, 78, of Goose Creek, SC, wife to the late Francis Oliver Eldridge, entered into eternal rest on October 7, 2019. Born on August 14, 1941 in Key West, FL to Millard Burchell and Margaret Burchell. Linda is survived by her daughters, Leslie Morales of Goose Creek, SC and Elizabeth Eldridge of Palm Bay, FL; grandchildren, Natalie Rabon of Goose Creek, SC, Marissa Honig of Port St. Lucy, FL, Brittany Rolle of Port St. Lucy, FL, Sean Barnes of Port St. Lucy, FL; as well as 6 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends for a gathering at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
