Linda Jean Conklin Mt. Pleasant - Linda Jean Conklin, 72, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Robert "Bobby" John Conklin, Sr., entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Linda was born October 4, 1947, daughter of the late William Howard Creech and the late Annie Bell Copeland Creech. She and her husband, Bobby, owned and operated Carolina Accustical and Drywall. Linda enjoyed all aspects of salt water fishing. She was an avid offshore and inshore fishing enthusiast and strong supporter of SC conservation and mostly notably the Carolina Yacht Club Fishing Tournament. She was also a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Linda was the heart of our home, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 49 years and best friend, Bobby; daughter, Kimberly A. Farmer; son, Robert J. Conklin, Jr. and his fiancee; grandchild, Charles Hunter Farmer; brother, William Howard Creech and family; sister-in-law, Mary Conklin Oliver, her spouse and family; and many paternal cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 or , , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020