Linda Jean Margraves Charleston - Linda Jean Margraves, 78, of North Charleston, wife of the late Elta P. Margraves, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at White Oak Manor. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29406. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a . Linda was born on February 20, 1941, in Anderson, SC, daughter of the late Henry and Grace Elrod. She graduated from North Charleston High School. She was a loving wife and mother. Survivors include: three daughters: Paula Potter (the late Milton G. Potter) of Summerville, Cynthia Hardee Powell of Aiden, NC, and Denise Collins of Summerville; three grandsons: Milton Potter, Jr., Jerry Owens, and James Hardee; one granddaughter: Christina Weatherford (Raymond); two great-granddaughters: Taylor Soto and Ashley Weatherford; two great-grandsons: Codie Soto and Rowen Potter; one greatgreat-grandson: Lukas Bulson; brother: Herold Elrod; Predeceased by one sister: Lois Livingston; two brothers: James Elrod and Doris Elrod. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 3, 2019