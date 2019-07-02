Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Margraves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Jean Margraves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Jean Margraves Obituary
Linda Jean Margraves Charleston - Linda Jean Margraves, 78, of North Charleston, wife of the late Elta P. Margraves, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at White Oak Manor. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29406. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a . Linda was born on February 20, 1941, in Anderson, SC, daughter of the late Henry and Grace Elrod. She graduated from North Charleston High School. She was a loving wife and mother. Survivors include: three daughters: Paula Potter (the late Milton G. Potter) of Summerville, Cynthia Hardee Powell of Aiden, NC, and Denise Collins of Summerville; three grandsons: Milton Potter, Jr., Jerry Owens, and James Hardee; one granddaughter: Christina Weatherford (Raymond); two great-granddaughters: Taylor Soto and Ashley Weatherford; two great-grandsons: Codie Soto and Rowen Potter; one greatgreat-grandson: Lukas Bulson; brother: Herold Elrod; Predeceased by one sister: Lois Livingston; two brothers: James Elrod and Doris Elrod. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now