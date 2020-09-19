1/1
Linda Jean Reid
1945 - 2020
Linda Jean Reid Charleston - Linda Jean Reid, 75, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 18, 2020. Linda was born June 24, 1945 in Holly Hill, SC, a daughter of the late Miriam McLeod Reid. Linda was a teacher in Charleston County for more than 40 years. The majority of her teaching years was at C.E. Williams Middle School. She was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church and a member of the Faithful Sisters Sunday School Class. Linda loved reading, yard sales, playing bridge, and had a special affection for all animals. She is survived by Connor Michael McLeod and Lisa McLeod Grooms, both of Summerville, SC; friends, Murrie Alice Johnson, Barbara Smith and Shelby Thornley, all of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020, at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September, 22, 2020, at the Holly Hill Cemetery, Holly Hill, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC, 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
SEP
22
Graveside service
Holly Hill Cemetery
September 19, 2020
I am really going to miss you. We shared some good times and good food.
Barbara Smith
Friend
September 19, 2020
Such a Sweet Lady Good memories of our school years-Prayers for Linda's family
Gerald Beatty
Friend
September 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Linda's passing. We had not seen each other in a very long time; however, we will always be 'classmates'. Love to all!
Marie Rast
Classmate
