Linda (Valdez) Lagasca
1942 - 2020
Erlinda Lagasca N. Charleston - Linda Lagasca, 78, of North Charleston, SC, passed away August 3, 2020, in the Philippines. She is now with her late husband, Parabor Lagasca, in heaven above. The two were happily married for 47 years. Linda was born February 12, 1942, in San Manual, San Mateo Isabela Philippines. She was the daughter of the late Augustin and Christina Valdez. Linda is survived by three children, Lanie (husband - Allen) Evans of North Charleston, Christine (husband - Stephan) Peltier of Summerville, and Jeffrey (wife - Shiobhan) Lagasca of Summerville. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Colleen Malcom, Eileen Malcom, Daren Hinds-Lagasca, Aiden Peltier, and Koya Lagasca. Linda served as a registered nurse in labor delivery for several years in the Lowcountry. She worked at Roper Hospital, Trident Hospital, and retired at the Medical University of South Carolina. Linda was an active church member of Goose Creek United Methodist Church and also volunteered at Cherokee United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for her love of flowers, her love of family, her unselfish giving, and most importantly, her love of Jesus Christ. The family may be reached at 164 Berwick, Summerville, SC 29483. The family invites guests to visit on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Linda's funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 am at Goose Creek United Methodist Church located at 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
