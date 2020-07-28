Linda Lee Brodsky Haid Mt. Pleasant - Linda Lee Brodsky Haid, 68, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Herbert C. "Paul" Haid, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 27, 2020, following a four year battle with lung cancer. Private burial services will be held at a later date in Rochester, New York. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Linda was born May 23, 1952 in Rochester, New York, daughter of the late Morton Brodsky and Sara Baker Brodsky. She was a graduate of Graham Junior College and The University of Arizona. She married Paul Haid in 1978, and they raised three children. Linda enjoyed a 46-year career as a real estate broker and certified property manager. She is survived by her husband of 42 years; her sons, Michael Haid and Matthew Haid, both of Mount Pleasant, SC; her daughter, Lindsay Haid Miller (Chris) of Pittsford, NY; her sisters, Sharon Brodsky, Noreen Salemo; her brother, Mitchell Brodsky; and her granddaughters, Abbey Miller and Molly Miller of Pittsford, NY. She was preceded in death by her brother, Arlen Brodsky. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston