Linda Lewis Templeton LADSON- Linda Lewis Templeton, 55, of Ladson, wife of James Barry Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. All services will be private. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Trump Campaign 2020 at Donald J. Trump for president, C/O Trump Towers, 725 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022. Linda was born on December 1, 1964 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late H.B. Lewis and Ruth Lewis of Galivant's Ferry, SC. She attended Stall High School. She enjoyed traveling and cooking. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and mama. Linda loved being a caregiver and spending time with her grandbabies. She enjoyed coffee with friends. Survivors, in addition to her husband, James of 34.5 years, are: two daughters: Jennifer Lee Duncan (Andrew) of Moncks Corner and Cassandra Lynn Ashley (Eric) of Summerville; three granddaughters: Madison Duncan, Lily Duncan and Amelia Ashley; one grandson, Brodie Ashley; four siblings: William Lewis of Goose Creek, Glenda Houge (Mike) of Cottageville, Debbie Boyd (Ricky) of Galivent's Ferry, and Maggie Harrison of Middleburg, FL; sister-in-law, Ruthie Lewis of Summerville. In addition to her father, H.B, she is predeceased by brother, Sidney Lewis. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
