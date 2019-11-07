Linda Mae Springer Spells MONCKS CORNER - The family and friends of Mrs. Linda Mae Springer Spells, those of her husband Mr. Louis Spells, their daughters Latrina S. (Lenard) Mazyck and Shamoon Spells, special grandson L J, her parents James Ladson and Ethel Mae Springer Kelly, siblings, brother-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Peter S. Johnson Funeral Chapel, interment Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Viewing two hours prior to service at the funeral home on Saturday. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019