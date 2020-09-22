1/
Linda Pierce Hames
Linda Pierce Hames FOLLY BEACH - Linda Pierce Hames, 60, wife of Gilbert "Buddy" Hames, III received her angel wings on September 3, 2020 and joined her parents Jerry Thomas Pierce Sr and Patricia Ann Pierce, brothers, Jerry Jr, James "Jamie", Jace, and sisters Anna, Janice, and Sharon in heaven. Linda was born September 30, 1959 in Lexington Park, Maryland. She retired in December 2017 after 23 years of managing the family business, IHOP on Savannah Highway. Linda was known for her contagious smile, tenacious spirit, and her strong family values. She was known as a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was very loved and will be greatly missed. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Buddy; their five children: Tanya, Tabatha, Tanner, Holland, and Emily; four grandchildren: Colby, Hailey, Jason, Addison; two great-grandchildren: Olivia, Alita Ann; four sisters: Kathy Blair (Cotton): Lisa Barker (Graham), Kim Corbett (Robert) and Karen Hames (Chris, Late); Jeff Pierce and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. The relatives and friends of Linda are invited to attend her funeral services September 25, 2020, 11:30am at Church of Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412: Inurnment, Holy Cross Cemetery, 60 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Sign up for the funeral can be done at https://nativitycharleston.com/linda-hames-funeral/ Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
