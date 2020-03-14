|
|
Linda Porter Brantley Bowman BOULDER CITY, NV - Linda Porter Brantley Bowman, 77, of Boulder City, NV, comfortably passed on March 4, 2020, to walk heaven's beach. In her final moments, she was in her home with family by her side, truly surrounded by an abundance of love. She was born on December 17, 1942, in Kinston, North Carolina. A WWII orphan, Linda's birth parents were Rufus and Ruth Porter of Boston, MA. She was adopted by retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Roy Brantley and Alice Elizabeth Wilkerson. Linda graduated from St. Paul's High School in Meggett, SC, in 1961, and went on to graduate from University Hospital School of Nursing in Augusta, GA. She began her nursing career at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, GA. In 1966, she and lifelong-friend Pauline Grimball traveled west to Denver, CO where she worked as a nurse and met her husband Joe Bowman. Linda never hesitated to follow Joe wherever his work took him, and adored establishing their homes together in Colorado, Utah, Kansas, South Carolina, and Nevada. Linda celebrated living, loving, laughing and all forms of beauty. She greeted all with a soft, but enthusiastic, "Hey!" She loved walking on the beach, overlooking the lake in her rocking chair, cheering on her granddaughter Abbi, eating shrimp-and-grits, playing the slots, watching Hoda, shopping for treasures, spontaneous road trips to buy Lotto tickets, talking her way out of speeding tickets, testing the limits of storage unit capacity, and would easily surrender to one of her son-in-law's martinis. As a self-designated assistant coach to multiple basketball teams, she shared her cheers, feedback and play-book secrets with the best of the WNBA, NBA and any underdog team! Linda's tender and loving ways went beyond her professional career to touch many lives and hearts. She is cherished and remembered as a caring wife, mother, nana, aunt, sister, and dear friend. Besides her parents, "Sister" is predeceased by 3 brothers: Dennis Brantley, Douglas Porter, David Porter; and a sister, Judith Kettenstock. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Joe M. Bowman of Boulder City, NV; two daughters: Kelly Bowman von Stroh (Gerald) of Durango, CO and Mindy Bowman Matthews (Glen) of Boulder City, NV; granddaughter Abbigale Maya Matthews of Boulder City, NV; and loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and chosen family members. A celebration in honor of ALL that she was will be held at her Lowcountry stompin' grounds, Wesley Memorial UMC, 5412 SC165, Hollywood, SC, on March 28, at 11 a.m. We are mindful of current travel risks and health restrictions, and understand if you are unable to travel to South Carolina - near or far - we feel your love! If you can join us, please bring your thoughts and fondest memories to share. Flowers or donations can be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (address above). As Linda always said, "Thank you, love you, bye'! Shine on! Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020