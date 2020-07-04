Linda Porter Brantley Bowman BOULDER CITY, NV - Linda Porter Brantley Bowman, 77, of Boulder City, NV, comfortably passed on to walk heaven's beach on March 4, 2020. In her final moments, we were grateful she was at home and we were by her side, truly surrounded by an abundance of love. She heard beautiful words and wishes from friends and family far-and-wide reminding her how much she was loved and appreciated for all the positivity, light and love she shared. Linda celebrated living, loving, laughing and all forms of beauty in big and small ways. She greeted all with a soft, but enthusiastic southern, "hey!" She loved walking on the beach, rocking in her chair overlooking the water, cheering on her granddaughter Abbi, eating shrimp-and-grits, playing the slots, watching Hoda, shopping for treasures, spontaneous road trips to buy Lotto tickets, talking her way out of speeding tickets, and testing the limits of storage unit capacity, and would easily surrender to one of her son-in-law's dry martinis. As a self-designated assistant coach to multiple basketball teams, she shared her cheers, passions and play-book secrets with the best of the WNBA, NBA and any underdog team! She was born on December 17, 1942, in Kinston, North Carolina. A WWII war orphan, her birth parents were Rufus and Ruth Porter of Boston, MA. She was adopted by retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Roy Brantley and Alice Elizabeth Wilkerson. Linda graduated from St. Paul's High School in Meggett, SC in 1961, and then University Hospital School of Nursing in Augusta, GA. She began her nursing career at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, GA. In 1966, she and her friend, Pauline Grimball, ventured together west to Denver, CO, where she worked as a nurse and met and married Joe Bowman. Although Linda never hesitated to follow Joe wherever his work would take him, she adored being with him on trips for business and pleasure, attending games, and establishing homes in communities between Colorado, Utah, Kansas, South Carolina and Nevada. Beyond nursing, Linda's tender loving ways went beyond her professional caregiving to touch many of our lives and hearts. She is cherished and remembered as a loving wife, mother, Nana, aunt, sister, dear friend and loving support to many beyond immediate family. Besides her parents, "Sister" is predeceased by 3 brothers: Dennis Brantley, Douglas Porter, David Porter; and a sister, Judith Kettenstock. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Joe M. Bowman of Boulder City, NV; two daughters: Kelly Bowman von Stroh (Gerald) of Durango, CO and Mindy Bowman Matthews (Glen) of Boulder City, NV; granddaughter Abbigale Maya Matthews of Boulder City, NV; and loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and chosen family members. Her love and light will be greatly missed! A celebration in honor of ALL that she was will now be held at her lowcountry stompin' grounds, Wesley Memorial UMC, 5412 SC165, Hollywood, SC, on July 11, at 11 a.m. We are mindful of current travel risks and health restrictions, and understand if you are unable to travel to South Carolina - near or far - we feel your love! If you can join us, please bring your thoughts and fondest memories to share. Flowers or donations can be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (address above). As Linda always said, "thank you, love you, bye'! Shine on! Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
