Linda Porter Brantley Bowman BOULDER CITY, NV - Linda Porter Brantley Bowman, 77, of Boulder City, NV, comfortably passed on March 4, 2020, to walk heaven's beach. On December 5, at 11 a.m., a celebration in honor of ALL that she was will be held at her Lowcountry stompin' grounds, Wesley Memorial UMC, 5412 SC Hwy165, Hollywood, SC. We are mindful of current travel risks and health restrictions, and understand if you are unable to travel - near or far - we feel your love! Please contact Linda's family if you would like to attend virtually, via Zoom. If you can join us, please bring your thoughts and fondest memories to share. Flowers can be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (address above). As Linda always said, "Thank you, love you, bye'! Linda Porter Brantley Bowman December 17, 1942 - March 4, 2020
