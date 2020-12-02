1/1
Linda Porter Brantley Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Porter Brantley Bowman BOULDER CITY, NV - Linda Porter Brantley Bowman, 77, of Boulder City, NV, comfortably passed on March 4, 2020, to walk heaven's beach. On December 5, at 11 a.m., a celebration in honor of ALL that she was will be held at her Lowcountry stompin' grounds, Wesley Memorial UMC, 5412 SC Hwy165, Hollywood, SC. We are mindful of current travel risks and health restrictions, and understand if you are unable to travel - near or far - we feel your love! Please contact Linda's family if you would like to attend virtually, via Zoom. If you can join us, please bring your thoughts and fondest memories to share. Flowers can be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (address above). As Linda always said, "Thank you, love you, bye'! Linda Porter Brantley Bowman December 17, 1942 - March 4, 2020 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved