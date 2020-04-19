Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindy Wenningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindy Wenningham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindy Wenningham Obituary
Lindy Wenningham MONCKS CORNER - Lindbergh "Lindy" Wenningham, 88, of Moncks Corner, SC, a retired shift supervisor at the Santee River Wool Combing Company, died Saturday afternoon in a Charleston hospital.His funeral will be 4:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020, at the graveside in the Berkeley Grove Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM on Tuesday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a .Mr. Wenningham was born February 23, 1932, in Moncks Corner, SC, a son of Willie Werren Wenningham and Minnie Estelle Clark Wenningham. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the National Guard. He was also a member of American Legion Post 126 and VFW Post 9509. Mr. Wenningham enjoyed fishing, hunting, and racing, especially round track racing. He also liked to go camping and piddle in his garage. Mr. Wenningham was the widower of Jo Anne Crawford Wenningham.Surviving are; a daughter, Cindy Ridgle and her husband, James, of Moncks Corner; two sons, Frank Wenningham and his wife, Patty, of Jamestown, and Will Wenningham of Moncks Corner; three grandchildren, Brandi Keefer, B. Scott Wenningham, and A. Tyler Wenningham; a great-grandchild, Glenn "Sully" Wenningham; and many nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -