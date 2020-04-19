|
Lindy Wenningham MONCKS CORNER - Lindbergh "Lindy" Wenningham, 88, of Moncks Corner, SC, a retired shift supervisor at the Santee River Wool Combing Company, died Saturday afternoon in a Charleston hospital.His funeral will be 4:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020, at the graveside in the Berkeley Grove Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM on Tuesday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a .Mr. Wenningham was born February 23, 1932, in Moncks Corner, SC, a son of Willie Werren Wenningham and Minnie Estelle Clark Wenningham. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the National Guard. He was also a member of American Legion Post 126 and VFW Post 9509. Mr. Wenningham enjoyed fishing, hunting, and racing, especially round track racing. He also liked to go camping and piddle in his garage. Mr. Wenningham was the widower of Jo Anne Crawford Wenningham.Surviving are; a daughter, Cindy Ridgle and her husband, James, of Moncks Corner; two sons, Frank Wenningham and his wife, Patty, of Jamestown, and Will Wenningham of Moncks Corner; three grandchildren, Brandi Keefer, B. Scott Wenningham, and A. Tyler Wenningham; a great-grandchild, Glenn "Sully" Wenningham; and many nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2020