Linn Rogers Goose Creek - Linn R Rogers, 90, of Goose Creek, husband to Margaret A. Rogers of Goose Creek, SC , entered into eternal rest on September 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Linn was born on February 12, 1930 in Kannapolis, NC. Linn was a son of the late Rembert C Rogers and Beulah Rogers. Linn, served in the US Navy for 22 years on submarines. After retiring from the Navy, Linn worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He loved to go camping all over the country. Linn and Maggie were married for 66 years. Linn was a member of the Masonic Lodge Number 401 as well as the Shriner's. He was a member of Mended Hearts. Linn was a member of the Sub-Vets. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Tommy Rogers. In addition to his wife, Linn is survived by two daughters Kathi (Dale) Hostetter of Summerville, SC, and Samantha (Kevin) Noel of Goose Creek, SC, he is also survived by two sons, Linn, Jr (Tara) Rogers of Moncks Corner, SC and Michael (Sandra) Rogers of Cordesville, SC. Twelve grandchildren, Twenty-four great-grandchildren and one-great-grandchild. One brother, Robert Rogers of Alabama. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Chapel located at 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445. The service will be held at Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation Chapel(Goose Creek). The entombment will be held immediately following the service at Carolina Memorial Gardens 7113 Rivers Ave, N Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linn`s memory may be sent to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
