Lionel Brown Charleston - The relatives of Mr. Lionel Brown will celebrate his life at a private funeral service. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Lanita Brown; sons, Lionel Brown (Natashia) and Micah Brown; granddaughter, Cam'ryn La'nell Brown; siblings, Patricia Ann Brown, Lawrence Brown, Jr. (Dora) and Carie Scott; brothers and sister-in-law, Deacon William Carter, Jr., Deborah Litmon (Randolph), Ralph Carter, Darren Carter (Annette) and Randolph Jones, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Viewing
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
