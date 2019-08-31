Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services

James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
206 Central Ave
Summerville, SC
View Map
1960 - 2019
Lisa Ann Pearl Obituary
Lisa Ann Pearl Summerville - Lisa Ann Pearl (nee Hufnell), wife of Mark A. Pearl of Summerville, SC was peacefully taken home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 20, 2019. Born in Coatesville, PA, Lisa was a daughter of the late Raymond A. Hufnell, Sr. and Eva B. Shank Hufnell. She was a 1978 graduate of Coatesville Area Senior High School and a 1982 graduate of Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington, DE. Lisa was a loving and devoted wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, co-worker, and friend to many. Caring and supportive even throughout her illness she demonstrated her loyalty and commitment to helping others. Lisa's compassion and grace was a testament to all who knew her and life without her will seem incomplete. She will be missed immensely. In addition to her husband, Lisa is survived by her sons, Ryan Pearl and Travon Pendarvis (Gabrielle) of Charleston, SC; her daughter, Kelly Pearl and grandson, Keaton Pearl of Summerville, SC; her sister, Mary Banfield (Mark) of Chester Springs, PA; sister-in-law, Jackie Hufnell of Elverson, PA; brothers- in-law Tim Pearl (Elizabeth) of Cochranville, PA and Steven Pearl of Charlotte, NC; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lisa was predeceased by a brother, Raymond A. Hufnell, Jr. and a nephew, Douglas M. Hufnell. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service in celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either the Lustgarten Foundation (www.lustgarten.org) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) to further research for a cure to pancreatic cancer. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019
