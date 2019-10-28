Lisa James Lockwood CHARLESTON - Lisa James Lockwood, 59, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held at St. Mark United Methodist Church at 413 Geddes Avenue, in Charleston on Saturday, November 2, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark United Methodist Church or Pet Helpers at 1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Lisa was a Charleston native born to Aldine and Tina James. She grew up at St. Mark UMC, attended kindergarten and MYF, sang in the choir and played basketball. In her early years, she worked as a veterinarian tech, known for her love of animals. Lisa had a feisty, fun and caring personality and a big heart, and made many lasting friendships. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Lisa is survived by her son, John Parker Lockwood; her lifelong friend, Danny Craven; her brother, John James; and sister, Elaine Gooch (Mike). Special thanks to the staff and residents of Goose Creek Manor Assisted Living Home and Trident Medical Center who provided loving care for the past two years. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019