Lisa Marie Altine-Hoover CHARLESTON - Lisa Marie Altine-Hoover, age 59, of Charleston, SC, passed away Nov 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Dale Warren Hoover, mother, Sigrid Helander Altine, and her children, Erin Hopper (Nat), Bridgett Lewis (Billy), Aimee Chavis (Stan), and Tommy Figliorelli (AKA Baby Boy). Lisa was also survived by her 5 siblings, Big Rod, Beth (John), Buster (Tricia), Laura (Andy), and Nick (Gretchen). Her surviving grandchildren are Jade, Findlay, Katie, Julia, Sarah Beth, Stanley, Henry, and Ashlynn. Lisa also had 37 nieces and nephews. Lisa was a bookkeeper for more than 30 years. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 at Simplicity Funeral Home located at 7475 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, SC 29418 from 1pm to 3pm. In leu of flowers please make donations to Crescent Hospice in North Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019