Lisa Marie O'Quinn WALTERBORO - Mrs. Lisa Marie O'Quinn, 54, entered into rest Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at her home in Walterboro. Born December 17, 1965 in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of Mrs. Carolyn Poston O'Quinn Rahn and the late Mr. James Henry "Pedro" O'Quinn. She was raised in the family's home church, Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church and while, for a number of years, living in Blackshear, Georgia, she attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Lisa had the biggest and most loving heart. She never met a stranger and always tried to help everyone. She loved gardening and animals of all species - especially dogs. She never told anyone "no" when asked to help do anything and she always gave all she had and then some. Surviving, in addition to her mother, Carolyn of Walterboro are: two daughters, Casey Hernandez (Randy) and Nicole Connoyer both of Blackshear, Georgia; and a granddaughter, Hallie Hernandez who was instrumental in Lisa's overcoming cancer nearly six years ago. She is also survived by a sister, Kim Pinnix of Walterboro; three aunts, Debra Godley (Steve) Janet Henderson (Ricky), and Lynn Poston (Chuck); two uncles, Steve Poston (Cissy) and Harold O'Quinn (Polly); and the love of her life, Ron Szymanski of Walterboro; as well as several nieces, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Henry Von and Lucille O'Quinn and her maternal grandparents, Eugene and Roy Lee Poston. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 o'clock, Friday afternoon, June 5, 2020, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony Friday afternoon beginning at 1:30pm THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.