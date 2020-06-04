Lisa Marie O'Quinn
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Marie O'Quinn WALTERBORO - Mrs. Lisa Marie O'Quinn, 54, entered into rest Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at her home in Walterboro. Born December 17, 1965 in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of Mrs. Carolyn Poston O'Quinn Rahn and the late Mr. James Henry "Pedro" O'Quinn. She was raised in the family's home church, Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church and while, for a number of years, living in Blackshear, Georgia, she attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Lisa had the biggest and most loving heart. She never met a stranger and always tried to help everyone. She loved gardening and animals of all species - especially dogs. She never told anyone "no" when asked to help do anything and she always gave all she had and then some. Surviving, in addition to her mother, Carolyn of Walterboro are: two daughters, Casey Hernandez (Randy) and Nicole Connoyer both of Blackshear, Georgia; and a granddaughter, Hallie Hernandez who was instrumental in Lisa's overcoming cancer nearly six years ago. She is also survived by a sister, Kim Pinnix of Walterboro; three aunts, Debra Godley (Steve) Janet Henderson (Ricky), and Lynn Poston (Chuck); two uncles, Steve Poston (Cissy) and Harold O'Quinn (Polly); and the love of her life, Ron Szymanski of Walterboro; as well as several nieces, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Henry Von and Lucille O'Quinn and her maternal grandparents, Eugene and Roy Lee Poston. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 o'clock, Friday afternoon, June 5, 2020, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony Friday afternoon beginning at 1:30pm THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
1193 Bells Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 538-5408
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved