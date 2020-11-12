Lisa Ray Ritchie LOUISVILLE, KY - St. Claire Elisa Ray, " Lisa", of Louisville, KY, passed away on February 18, 2019. Lisa was born in Charleston, S.C. on August 16, 1949, the daughter of Dr. Bernard A. Ray And Lillian Owens Ray. She graduated from Bishop England High School and Trident Technical College. She was a math tutor for many years and was loved and respected by her family and in her community. Even as debilitating chronic illness followed her in her last years, she was always upbeat and looking towards a better future. Fulfilling her last wish, her ashes are being returned for burial in Charleston, the city she loved and claimed as home. She is survived by her husband, Michael Ritchie and her son, Gregory, both of Louisville, her son, Scott of Brooklyn NY and his son, Gus. Surviving siblings include Bernard, a Ray, (Buddy) and his wife, Pam, of Carson City, Nevada, Robin Herron and her husband, Matthew, of Goose Creek, SC, brothers, Alfred Ray and Richard Ray of Charleston and numerous nieces and nephews, including Donald Herron (Margot), Lillian Herron of Goose Creek and Elisa Herron Chandler (Richard) of Mount Olive, NC. You are invited to attend the Ceremony of Commitment to the Earth at Riverside Memorial Cemetery on Azalea Drive at 11 AM on November 14, 2020. A reception, utilizing social distance guidelines, will be held following the service at the First Baptist Church of Goose Creek at 141 St James Avenue 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
