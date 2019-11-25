Lisa Rose Smalls

Obituary
Lisa Rose Smalls CHARLESTON - Entered into Eternal rest or the morning of Monday, November 25, 2019 Mrs. Lisa Rose Smalls. Residence formerly of 12-A Humphey Court Charleston South Carolina. She is the beloved mother of Clifford Bowman, Carlos Goodwin, Landon Shokes and Isaac Goodwin; the sister of Isaiah Bowman, and Zachary Bowman. Funeral arrangements to be announced later, North Area Funeral Home, Inc. 4784 Gaynor Ave. North Charleston South Carolina is serving the Smalls family phone (843)-744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 26, 2019
