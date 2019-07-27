In Loving Memory Of LISA YVETTE POPE OBERG July 28, 1966 ~ October 27, 2011 To know you was to love you. Your Capacity to love was amazing. We miss your warm smile, the touch of your soft hands, the way you made us laugh, your full body hugs. But it comforts us to know that you're in the arms of our Savior and Lord, singing his praises all day long. We love and miss you terribly. Mom, Ronnie, Karen, Mike,Laura, Your Extended Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019