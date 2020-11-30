Lizzie Suggs Johns Island - Lizzie Suggs, 98, of Johns Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Johns Island. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Lizzie was born September 4, 1922 in Estill, South Carolina, daughter of John Walker Cumbee and Mamie Crosby Cumbee. She taught Sunday School for many years, was active in the Women's Missionary Union, and loved working in her flower garden. Everyone loved "Miss Lizzie's" chocolate cake. She is survived by three daughters; Joanne Burkes (Jeff) of Greenwood, SC, Gail Alexander (George) of Summerville, SC and Wanda Kilroy (Patrick) of Goose Creek, SC, her son, W. Carroll Suggs, Jr. (Judith) of Rockville, SC. She has 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandchild. She is predeceased in death by her husband, Wilbert Carroll Suggs, Sr. and daughter, Jeanette Florio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Johns Island, P.O. Box 218, Johns Island, SC 29457. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
