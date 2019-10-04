In Loving Memory Of LLOYD A. GIBBS, SR "POPIE" August, 13, 1957 ~ October 5, 2017 ANGEL OF OURS It's been 2 years since you left us. We miss that smile you had, it was contagious. But you're still with us, Our Angel and our Protector. Now that you're gone, All we have are those sweet memories. Now that you're gone, We still feel you near. And we'll smile, along with every tear. From the sky, We hope you're looking down. We'll meet again. We hope we make you proud. -Poem written by granddaughter TaLeigha Gibbs Sadly missed by, Your wife, Children, and Grandchildren
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019