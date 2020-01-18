|
|
Lloyd A. Morgan, Jr., DDS HERSHEY, PA - Lloyd A Morgan died on January 15, 2020, in Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness. He was born October 17, 1937, in Altoona, the son of Lloyd A Morgan, Sr. and Catherine Morgan. Lloyd lived most of his life in Hershey. He was predeceased by his brother, William E. Morgan. He graduated from Hershey High School, Franklin and Marshall College where he played football and track, and Temple University School of Dentistry. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and Psi Omega Dental Fraternity. He spent 2 years as dentist in the US Air Force stationed in Caribou, Maine. He then returned to Hershey where he set up a dental practice that is now Dental Associates of Hershey. He practiced from 1967 until 2010. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hershey where he served on the Board, American Dental Association, Pennsylvania Dental Association, Harrisburg Area Dental Society, Brownstone Masonic Lodge, Hershey Country Club, Kiawah Island Governor's Club, Hershey Italian Lodge, Penn State Nittany Lion Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marcia Sinclair Morgan; sons, David (Kathy) and Matthew (Kristin) and daughter, Bryn Morgan Kennedy. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Olivia Morgan, Grace Morgan, Skylar Morgan, Sienna Morgan, Ryder Morgan, Mariana Kennedy and Graeme Kennedy. Lloyd loved life, enjoyed playing golf, and watching Penn State football to which he was a 50 year season ticket holder, spending time at his home in Kiawah Island, but mostly spending time with family and friends. A visitation will be at Hoover Funeral Home, 88 Lucy Ave., Hershey, on Sunday, January 19, from 1 -3 PM. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, at 11AM in First United Methodist Church, 64 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: http://www.kiawahcares.org. The family wishes to thank all of the doctors and nurses of Penn State Hershey Medical Center and The Penn State Cancer Institute as well as Compassionate Care Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. Share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020