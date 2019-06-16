Lloyd H. Ivey Summerville - Lloyd Herbert Ivey, 85, of Summerville, SC passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at Parks Funeral Home from 6 - 8 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Coastal Carolina Fair, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson, SC 29456. Lloyd was born June 10, 1934 in Arcadia, FL, a son of the late Francis Marion Ivey and Margaret Lorene Harley Ivey. He was a US Army veteran and retired District Executive for Boy Scouts of America. Lloyd was an avid golfer and the exceptional wood worker. He was very active with the Coastal Carolina Fair and Exchange Club. He was a member of Bethany UMC where he was teacher for the Sue Knight Sunday School Class for 18 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Ann Hedden Ivey of Summerville; a son Richard Ivey (Tera) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a daughter Judy Eisele (Lewis) of Summerville; two brothers, Bill Ivey (Ann), David Ivey, all of Fort Meade, FL; one sister, Thelma Ann Chambers (Wayne) of Fort Meade, FL; four grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Lloyd was predeceased by a daughter, Janet Carol Ivey Deininger and a son, Tom Ivey; three sisters, Caroline Ivey, Beth Johnson and Lucille Stockton. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary