Lloyd McCabe Goose Creek - Lloyd Turner McCabe, 79, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away on June 2, 2020. Lloyd was born November, 1st, 1940 in Mobile, AL to the late Alida Coburn and Lloyd Coburn. Lloyd enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959, which began a long career as a B-52 Aerial Gunner, retiring from the Air Force in 1982. He earned several air medals during many military conflicts and in his dedicated service of the Vietnam War, Lloyd was bestowed one of the Air Force's highest honors, the Distinguished Flying Cross. Lloyd was a dedicated, proud American, and served his country with great honor. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret McCabe, daughter, Dawn McCabe (John Bailey) of Norwich, England, son, Steven McCabe (Judi) of North Charleston, and four grandsons, Alex, Kyle, Billy and Keane, all of Norwich, England. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert McCabe. Flowers, or donations to the Charleston Animal Society will be accepted. The family would like to thank the staff from Agape Hospice for their loving care in his final days. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery (Valor Section) at 1:00 PM. 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. The service will also be live streamed on Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations Facebook page. Online condolences can be made to www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.