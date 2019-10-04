|
|
Lloyd McLawhorn, Jr. Charleston - Lloyd 'Mac' McLawhorn, Jr. 93, widower of Agnes Mae McLawhorn and a Retired WWII Chief Boatswain's Mate, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2019, with his family by his side. The relatives and friends of Lloyd McLawhorn, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Monday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Lloyd was born on September 4, 1926, in Ayden, North Carolina, a son of Loyd L. McLawhorn and Minnie Mae Mills McLawhorn. He grew up on a farm in North Carolina and was drafted into the US Navy at the age of 19. After serving 22 years in the military he retired and went to work for The Post and Courier as a Distribution Manager, from which he retired and enjoyed "retired life." Lloyd was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid golfer, once named the "Road Runner" on the course. Lloyd enjoyed shrimping, outdoor work, spending time with family and friends, traveling, wood crafting and hunting. He served as a deacon at the Essex Village Church of Christ in Charleston for over 40 years. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Mae McLawhorn and two daughters, Debbie Picallo and Cindy Platt. He is survived by his two sons, Rudy McLawhorn (Sharon) of Dorchester, SC and Stephen McLawhorn (Peggy) of Summerville, SC; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice of Summerville, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29483 in his honor. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019