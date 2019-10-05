|
|
Lloyd McLawhorn, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Lloyd McLawhorn, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Monday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice of Summerville, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29483 in his honor. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019