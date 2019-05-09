Logan Matthew Janik Mt. Pleasant - Logan Matthew Janik, 17, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. A Celebration of Logan's Life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Seacoast Church Student Center Mount Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road at 1:30 pm. The family will receive friends Saturday in Seacoast Church Student Center from 12:00 noon until time of the service. Logan's family requests casual dress. Lacrosse players are asked to bring their sticks for a tribute to Logan. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Logan was born December 6, 2001 in Fairview Park, Ohio, son of Lee Michael Janik and Tracy Maurer Janik. Logan, a rising senior at Wando High School was an avid fly fisherman and loved boating with his buddies. Logan was a talented lacrosse player contributing his skills as an attackman and offensive midfielder to his Coastal and True Lacrosse travel teams. He was an instant friend to everyone; always happy and with a mission to make others smile. He is survived by his parents, Lee and Tracy Janik, brother, Ethan Janik and sister, Madison Janik all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; maternal grandparents, Dana and Linda Maurer of Goose Creek, SC; paternal grandparents, Lee and Cheryl Janik of Marblehead, OH and uncle, Matt Janik (Jamie) of North Ridgeville, OH. He was loved by his extended family including great aunts, great uncles and cousins. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in Logan's memory to CUSABO NATION LACROSSE, P.O. Box 20040, Charleston, SC 29413. (https://cusabonation.org) Cusabo provides lacrosse coaching, equipment and fields to the Charleston Community as well as an after school program to serve our scholar athletes, Cusabo Scholars. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary